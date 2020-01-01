Bloemfontein Celtic striker Sera sets 10-goal target on PSL debut season

The Siwelele striker reveals the attention he received from his country after beating Amakhosi

Bloemfontein striker Motebang Sera reveals the pain of failing to land a contract at , saying he received plenty of messages after scoring a brace against two weeks ago.

The Lesotho international explains because of his ambition to play in the Premier Soccer League ( ), he pushed to do better and impress Siwelele’s technical team last year.

Sera is the man credited for derailing Amakhosi’s PSL title hopes after netting a brace in their 3-1 win, saying he wants to score 10 goals on his debut season in the South African top-flight.

“My job as a striker is to score goals and that is what I aim to do every time I run onto the field,” Sera told City Press print edition.

“Whenever I score or have a good performance for my team, my phone rings off the hook as my friends in Lesotho call and message.

“After that game against Chiefs, I got a lot of messages because many Basotho support the club. On the field, I become a different person but I like making jokes and am always laughing off the field.”

Speaking about his journey to realize his PSL dream, the Likuena international looks at the challenges he faced before impressing Phunya Sele Sele.

“I came for trials at Celtic last year and I was able to impress the coaches. Before that, I went to trials at Free State Stars and I didn’t make it,” he added.

“When I got invited by Celtic I had to make sure I impressed them.

“It was not easy because for me I came from a semi-professional club in Lesotho. The PSL is played at a high-level and is very professional. I’ve had to work hard and adjust to the level of play.

“I’ve set myself a target of 10 goals in my first season and I am not far from achieving my goal. I am now on seven goals and hopefully, I can score more in the remaining games.”

The 25-year-old joined the Free State-based club from Matlama FC under former Lesotho skipper Lehlohonolo Seema but the ex- defender has since joined as a coach.

Article continues below

Moreover, Sera has featured for coach John Maduka’s troops on 17 occasions across all competitions and has scored seven goals.

Celtic sit eighth on the log table with 36 points, they have two games remaining to wrap up their 2019/20 season and will face and .

On the other hand, Sera will also hope to bag his first gold medal as they are scheduled to face in the Nedbank Cup final on Tuesday, September 8.