Bloemfontein Celtic sign former Free State Stars striker Harris Tchilimbou

The Congolese forward recently parted ways with the Bethlehem-based side and he has now found a new football home

Bloemfontein Celtic have announced the arrival of former Free State Stars striker Harris Tchilimbou on a two-year deal with an option to extend.

The Congolese forward recently left Stars after the Bethlehem-based club was relegated from the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“ has signed Harris Tchilimbou on a 2 year (+option) deal. The player has hit the ground running and is training with the team,” said Celtic via their Twitter account.

The 30-year-old striker joined Ea Lla Koto in January last year, havingmade headlines across the country when he scored against in the Nedbank Cup semifinals two seasons ago.

Despite having led Stars to the 2018 Nedbank Cup glory under coach Luc Eymael, he could not help Stars retain their status in the PSL during the recent season.

In addition, Tchilimbou follows coach Nikola Kavazovic and assistant coach David Vilakazi, who have left Ea Lla Koto.

Apart from the technical team changes, striker Eleazar Rodgers and defender Patrick Phungwayo have also left the club to seek greener pastures.

Former AC hitman Tchilimbou made 27 appearances for Stars in the previous term and netted six goals.