Bloemfontein Celtic proud despite another Cup final loss - coach Maduka

After finishing as runners-up in a knockout competition for the second time in three months, the Siwelele tactician is not letting that worry him much

Bloemfontein coach John Maduka is refusing to blame the dismissal of defender Ronald Pfumbidzai for Saturday’s 2-1 MTN8 final defeat by , saying they were a better side playing with 10 men.

The Free State side blew their early lead in the match after Siphelele Luthuli’s third-minute strike, and allowed Pirates to stage a successful comeback through Deon Hotto and substitute Thembinkosi Lorch.

Following the red card to Pfumbidzai, Celtic played the final 40 minutes of the match with a man short but Maduka says the numerical disadvantage was never much of a factor.

More teams

The former Malawi captain feels they lost the plot soon after taking the lead, after which they resorted to counter-attacks.

“We started the game well. That's why we managed to score a goal,” Maduka told SuperSport TV.

“Then after scoring, we changed. We were not the same. We started pumping the ball forward, which is not our game. We are a team that wants to play football. We want to build up from the back and try go forward.

“And again after losing the man, we had to play with 10 players and I think we got even better. We played much better when we had ten players. You could see most of the time we had more possession on the ball.

"Of course it was difficult to penetrate but there were those couple of chances that we could have buried.”

It was yet another Cup final defeat for Celtic who also lost the Nedbank Cup final to in September.

But Maduka says he is still proud of his side’s showing despite settling for silver again.

Article continues below

“But it's football, it's one of those things. I think the boys gave their best,” said Maduka.

“It was not an easy game. But we are proud of ourselves that we managed to be in the final and compete. You could see in the second half that Pirates were just defending, we were on top of them. It was only the goal that was missing.”

Celtic, who are third-from-bottom, now shift focus to their Premier Soccer League campaign and they will host FC on Wednesday.