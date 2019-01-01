Bloemfontein Celtic players ordered to leave the clubhouse, Patrick Tignyemb's contract terminated

Celtic have been experiencing financial problems for some time, and the players have on several occasions decided to boycott the training sessions

Bloemfontein have taken drastic measures on players who have been boycotting their training sessions over the past few days.

According to a Goal source close to the club, players such as Patrick Tignyemb among others, have been ordered to leave the clubhouse after they refused to report for Tuesday's training session.

"Tingyemb was told to leave the clubhouse on Tuesday morning. It's chaos here. As the club captain, he confronted the management over unpaid player salaries or bonuses, and that didn't sit well with the bosses," the source told Goal.

"It looks like Tignyemb's contract has been terminated, but other players are now boycotting the training session in solidarity with Tignyemb. The man has got a family and a two-month-old baby, and they have nowhere to go, but the management doesn't care about that," said the source.

Last week, reports emerged that Phunya Sele Sele players had decided to boycott the training sessions in solidarity with staff members who have not been paid their monthly salaries over the past three months.

On Monday, the management of the Bloemfontein-based side warned the players to report for duty at Dr. Molemela Stadium or face the consequences.

However, very few players were shaken by a letter sent by the management to the players as they continued to stay away.

According to the letter which was signed by Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco, the club threatened the players that failure to report for Tuesday's training sessions would lead to them not paying their salaries for May or face possible fines.

Nonetheless, Celtic management felt Tignyemb crossed the line and consequently terminated his contract with immediate effect.

Tignyemb had been with Siwelele since 2008, and he served the club with distinction during his 11-year stint.

With one league game to go before the end of the 2018/19 season, it remains to be seen if Celtic will reverse their decision and allow the Cameroonian shot-stopper to stay at the club.

A few weeks ago, Celtic fans invaded the pitch at Dr. Molemela Stadium during a league match against as they demanded chairman Max Tshabalala to leave the club.

The said match was abandoned after 23 minutes, and as a result, a 3-0 win was awarded to the Citizens.

Efforts to get an official word from Konco proved futile as his phone was off.

Tignyemb, on the other hand, wasn't able to talk and he asked to be given some space.