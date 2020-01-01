Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Mashikinya tests positive for coronavirus

The 29-year-old becomes the second Premier Soccer League player to test positive for Covid-19

Bloemfontein midfielder Given Mashikinya has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Mashikinya becomes the second known Premier Soccer League ( ) player to test positive for Covid-19 and the third South African footballer to contract the virus.

" can confirm that after we have conducted Covid-19 tests on Friday 19, June 2020 one player [Given Mashikinya] has tested positive‚” Bloemfontein Celtic said in a statement.

“The player was and still is asymptomatic and is currently in isolation for the next 14 days. In accordance with relevant protocols‚ NHI has been notified of the case by the club.

“We urge everybody to continue practising safe and healthy measures to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”

-based Sphephelo Sithole was the first South African player recorded to be infected with the coronavirus in early May before ’ Ben Motshwari also tested positive a few days later. Both players have since recovered.

PSL clubs have begun testing their players and staff as they prepare to return to training ahead of a possible restart of the 2019/20 season.

Sport24 has reported that three Stellenbosch staff members tested positive for the virus.

The government is yet to give a go-ahead for the resumption of football which would be passed if football authorities convince the Ministry of Sports that there are strict coronavirus health and safety protocols in place.