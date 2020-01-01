Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Mashikinya recovers from Covid-19

Siwelele have confirmed their player's recovery from the virus

Bloemfontein have announced midfielder Given Mashikinya has fully recovered from Covid-19 after he was diagnosed with the virus a few weeks ago.

The Phunya Sele Sele campaigner has also confirmed that he was quarantined for 14 days and has also thanked the club's supporters for their support.

Formerly on the books of , the 29-year-old player says he is feeling fresh and itching to get back to action for the Free State-based outfit.

“I recently tested positive for Covid-19 and they put me in isolation for 14 days. Mine was a bit different because I had no symptoms, so in simple terms, I was not sick,” said Mashikinya on the club's Twitter page.

“[Nonetheless] I had to do the protocol and be quarantined for 14 days.

“I’d like to urge everyone to wash their hands on a daily basis for 20 seconds, wear your masks, use your sanitizers and, if you can, use your gloves and stay at home.

“I would like to thank the family of Siwelele; I want to thank my family; I want to thank everybody that prayed for me, and everybody that supported me and sent me messages. Most of all, I want to thank God for being there every second, minute, and hour.

“I came back to work, I feel fresh and, as I said, I had no symptoms so I can’t say I’ve recovered because I was not sick. So thank you for everything, Hela Yalo Masele.”

Although midfielder Ben Motshari became the first player in the Premier Soccer League ( ) to suffer from the virus, -based Sphephelo Sithole was the first South African player recorded to be infected with the coronavirus in early May.

Both players have since recovered whilst Sport24 has reported three Stellenbosch staff members tested positive for the virus.

As things stand, the South African government has given the go-ahead for PSL clubs to return to training on the field of play but it remains unclear as to when the 2019/20 season could return to action after the season was suspended in March.