Bloemfontein Celtic hand Baloyi and Mashinyika contract extensions

The pair still have a future at Phunya Sele Sele but a final decision will be taken at the end of the suspended season

Bloemfontein midfield duo of Lucky Baloyi and Given Mashikinya will remain at the club until the end of the season, according to their agent and business manager Jazzman Mahlakgane.

The agent confirmed the two players were handed contract extensions to complete the remainder of the campaign.

The pair's contracts came to an end on June 30 and the club could have decided to let them go.

"The club has given them an extension of two-month contracts until the 2019-20 season is completed," Mahlakgane told Daily Sun.

Furthermore, Mahlakgane said talks are ongoing behind the scenes for the two players to stay longer at Celtic.

"We are engaging Celtic and we now wait for the season to finish," he revealed.

The latest developments will come as good news to Mashikinya who recently rejoined his teammates after recovering from Covid-19.

On June 22, the former midfielder tested positive for the coronavirus and had to self-isolate for 14 days.

His results came back negative from the latest tests conducted by Phunya Sele Sele and he was subsequently given the green light to resume training.

Baloyi, on the other hand, will hope to have done enough for the club this season to earn himself a new deal.

He has been one of Celtic's standout players over the past three seasons and was instrumental during Lehlohonolo Seema's tenure as head coach.

That was before Seema dumped the Mangaung-based side for ; the move that happened earlier this week.

Baloyi, 29, has featured 79 times across all competitions for Celtic since his arrival from in 2017.

He has contributed just a single goal and two assists and this is largely because he's playing more as a central defensive midfielder.

Meanwhile, Mashikinya has been used far less than Baloyi in the three seasons he has been with the club.

To date, he has played 67 matches for Phunya Sele Sele - scored once and recorded a single assist.

The remaining matches of the season will determine if Celtic will keep both the players beyond their current deals.

Baloyi and Mashikinya will have to do that under the stewardship of John Maduka who was appointed head coach when Seema left the club.