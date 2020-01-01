Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Mabokgwane in fitness race ahead Orlando Pirates clash

After defeating Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, the Buccaneers shift focus to PSL business against a Siwelele side hit by injuries

Bloemfontein coach John Maduka is fretting over the fitness of goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane and midfielder Lantshene Phalane, ahead of meeting in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Mabokgwane might not face his former club after lasting 66 minutes in Sunday’s 1-1 MTN8 semi-final, first leg draw away at SuperSport United on Sunday.

It was a double injury blow after Phalane played just 28 minutes of the match and before being taken off complaining of pain on his groin.

More teams

“I have not met the medical team yet and I am not sure of [Phalane's] situation. I just heard that Jackson has been taken to hospital but Phalane is still with the team‚” said Maduka as per Sowetan Live.

“I have not gotten the [medical] reports yet to see how bad the injuries are. Yeah we will first check you know if there might be some few knocks here and there.

"It is very important for us to introduce the fresh legs. We have been playing every three days‚ so it is very important to go to the game against Pirates also refreshed a little bit.

“There might be some changes‚ one or two or three so that the team can be able to compete on Wednesday [against Pirates].”

Given Mashinkinya came on for Phalane on Sunday and could step in again if the midfielder fails to recover in time for the Pirates match.

A 1-1 draw against and a 1-0 defeat by Swallows FC characterise Celtic’s PSL campaign so far.

Celtic host the Buccaneers who arrive in Bloemfontein on a high after convincingly beating 3-0 in the MTN8 semi-final, first leg match on Saturday.

Article continues below

Pirates are expecting forward Frank Mhango to be back after the Malawi forward missed the Chiefs match due to injury.

They will be without coach Josef Zinnbauer who has been granted leave to travel back to to attend to his hospitalised son.

The Soweto giants are yet to win a league match after drawing their two matches games against and Stellenbosch on 1-1 scorelines.