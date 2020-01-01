Bloemfontein Celtic fight back to hold Golden Arrows as Baroka FC edge Maritzburg United

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele started the new 2020/21 PSL season with a win over the Team of Choice, while Abafana Bes'thende let their lead slip

Bloemfontein fought back to hold Lamontville to a 1-1 draw in a match which was played at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This was Mandla Ncikazi's maiden match in charge of Arrows having been appointed the club's new head coach following Steve Komphela's departure to .

Ncikazi's side opened the scoring 16 minutes into the encounter with Pule Mmodi, who was making his debut in the PSL, grabbing an assist.

The former Uthongathi FC attacking midfielder played a good cross which was turned home by Ntsako Makhubela to make it 1-0 to Arrows.

Mmodi was causing havoc for the Celtic defence with his blistering pace and he had an opportunity to double Abafana Bes'thende's lead.

Michael Gumede combined well with Mmodi, who was then superbly denied by Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane from a one-on-one situation and the score was 1-0 to Arrows at the interval.

Phunya Sele Sele pushed for the equalizing goal following their half-time team talk with their coach John Maduka, and they scored through newly crowned Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Victor Letsoalo.



The goal came a minute before the hour-mark following a mistake by Arrows defender Divine Lunga at the back and Letsoalo pounced and hit the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Celtic then pushed for the winning goal, but Arrows stood firm at the back and ultimately, the match ended in a 1-1 draw on the day.

Meanwhile, FC secured a 2-1 win over in a PSL match which was played at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Matsemela Thoka took charge of Baroka with head coach Dylan Kerr suspended by the club for alleged insubordination since earlier this month.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just 10 minutes into the encounter through Richard Mbulu.

Ananias Gebhardt played a low cross for the Mbulu, who beat Maritzburg goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle from close range to make it 1-0 to Baroka.



The Team of Choice pushed forward in numbers as they searched for the equalising goal, but Eric Tinkler's side was unable to convert their chances.

Judas Moseamedi saw his goal-bound effort blocked on the goal-line before Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze produced a fine save to deny Thabiso Kutumela.

Baroka were able to contain Maritzburg and the hosts were leading 1-0 at the interval.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele continued to attack after the restart and they did double their lead through Nhlanhla Mgaga three minutes before the hour-mark.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box which beat Mpandle to make it 2-0 to Baroka.

Tinkler then produced Ali Jose Meza, who marked his official debut for Maritzburg with a goal when he netted with a low effort to make it 2-1 with Keagan Buchanan grabbing an assist.

However, the 85-minute goal by Meza proved to be a consolation as the hosts held onto their slender lead and ultimately, as Baroka emerged 2-1 winners over Maritzburg.