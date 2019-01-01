Bloemfontein Celtic extend Lehlohonolo Seema, John Maduka and Simon Gopane's contracts

Bloemfontein have renewed the contracts of their technical team, led by coach Lehlohonolo Seema, his assistant John Maduka and goalkeeper coach Simon Gopane.

On Wednesday, the Premier Soccer League ( ) side announced the news in a statement.

"Celtic has extended the contracts of the coaching trio, Simon Gopane, Lehlohonolo Seema & John Maduka by three seasons," read a statement issued by the club.

"The three Celtic legends have had stints at the helm and have now been entrusted with the role from the start of the current season till 2021/22."

Since the departure of former coach Steve Komphela in January, the Free State-based club have been left in the capable hands of their former captains, Seema and Maduka, and the duo managed to finish inside the top eight last season.

In addition, the club announced the coaches have continuously equipped themselves by acquiring their coaching badges, with Seema and Maduka both having attained their Caf A Coaching License.

“The management, players, and supporters have shown faith in us and we depend on their well wishes for the big task lying ahead," Seema told Celtic's website.

"It is only through God that we have been able to get this far. As we prepare to steer the ship in the right direction.....The three of us have donned the Celtic jersey as players, we are grateful that the team has groomed us."

Meanwhile, Phunya Sele Sele recently parted ways with defender Bongani Sam and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who joined , but have since signed former striker Harris Tchilimbou.

On the other hand, the club could lose the experienced former Pirates attacker Ndumiso Mabena ahead of the 2019/20 season, as he is reportedly being courted by and .