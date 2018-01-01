Bloemfontein Celtic confirm Lorenzo Gordinho's Kaizer Chiefs return

Following a rather impressive loan spell at Siwelele, the central defender will now return to Amakhosi hoping to command a regular starting berth

Bloemfontein Celtic have confirmed star defender Lorenzo Gordinho’s return to Kaizer Chiefs.

The 24-year-old has been one of Siwelele’s more impressive campaigners since he was shipped out on loan by Amakhosi last season.

Chiefs have since attempted on a number of occasions to bring Gordinho back to the club, however unsuccessfully.

Nonetheless, with the conclusion of Gordinho’s loan deal set for the end of December, Celtic have confirmed his departure.

Gordinho though watched his time in the Free State cut slightly short as he was recently red carded in the hefty defeat against AmaZulu.

The Benoni-born was subsequently forced to sit out the defeat to Highlands Park and will continue to serve his suspension as Celtic head into their final game of the year against Cape Town City.

Celtic's defender @lorenzo_gordinho (on loan from @KaizerChiefs ) will not take part in the upcoming matches (@highlandspark_fc and @capetowncityfc ) after he was red carded in game against @amazulu_fc midweek and is set to return to KC. #SiweleleSaMasele #LoveSiwelele pic.twitter.com/aJgOf1SVTI — Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) December 17, 2018

The defender’s exit from the club will come as a hefty blow to coach Steve Komphela’s plans as Gordinho was a prominent figure, featuring in 13 of Celtic’s 14 games this season.

But he will now return to a Chiefs side desperate to put their miserable run behind them with Ernst Middendorp having returned to the helm.

Chiefs are currently sixth on the league table, tied with Celtic on 21 points as they ended their domestic year with a victory over SuperSport United.

They have conceded 13 goals in the prowess which will worry Middendorp, but the Gordinho could offer an adequate solution on his return.

Meanwhile, Gordinho will face stiff competition at the Soweto giants with the likes of Teenage Hadebe, Mario Booysen, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso and Siyabonga Ngezana all challenging for a starting berth.

But with the festive break quickly approaching, Middendorp will hope to have Gordinho ready in time as Chiefs take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their first game of the new year.