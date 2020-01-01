Bloemfontein Celtic coach Maduka: How I masterminded Kaizer Chiefs' downfall

The Malawian tactician is keen to ensure Siwelele qualify for next season's MTN8 by finishing in the top eight this term

Bloemfontein head coach John Maduka has revealed how he masterminded ' downfall on Wednesday night.

Phunya Sele Sele secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Amakhosi in an entertaining Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter which was played at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria.

Chiefs looked destined to register their second successive win when Erick Mathoho gave the away side the lead with a header.

However, Motebang Sera grabbed a brace for the hosts, before Victor Letsoalo sealed Celtic's win and they defeated Amakhosi, who were hoping to extend their lead at the top of the league standings to nine points with a win on the night.

Maduka, who became the first Celtic coach to secure a win over Chiefs in a competitive match since September 2009, opened up about their game plan for the encounter.

"The plan was if we defend well because we know offensively, we're very good, we're very sharp, that's why you see we have won the game. We're very happy," Maduka told SuperSport TV.

The Soweto giants came into the clash with Siwelele having scored two goals from corner-kicks in their 3-2 win over last weekend.

Mathoho's opening goal against Celtic also came from a corner-kick and Maduka explained that they had to stop the Glamour Boys' aerial dominance.

"We knew that if you sit [back] you'll have a problem against Kaizer Chiefs with the players that they have, you know aerial balls, you'll have a problem," he added.

"The plan was that we take the game to them, we try and put pressure in their own half, so that they don't come out and play the balls that they want, so it worked well for us.

The victory saw Celtic climb up to 10th on the league standings - a point behind seventh-placed with Maduka keen to ensure Siwelele finish the season in the top eight.

"We take it one game at a time and we'll be happy to finish in the top eight," the former Malawi international added.

Celtic are set to travel to Lucas Moripe Stadium where they are scheduled to take on FC in their next match on Monday, August 24.