Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 Kaizer Chiefs: Free State club lifts the Macufe Cup

Celtic found the back of the net through Lingwati and Mogakwe while Chiefs struggled to find the target

could not lift their fourth Macufe Cup trophy in succession when they succumbed to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon at Free State Stadium.

After playing against in the Shell Helix Cup on Saturday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp made changes in his starting line-up.

The German mentor guided his troops to a 4-2 win over the Brazilians and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi made way for Bruce Bvuma who started between the posts while James Kotei made his debut in Chiefs’ colours.

Although Amakhosi started on the front foot with Dumisani Zuma unleashing a powerful shot at goal, keeper Sipho Chaine was equal to the task to parry the shot away from danger.

A few minutes later, Celtic skipper Ndumiso Mabena responded with a fine set-piece but his effort was parried away by a well-placed Bvuma for a corner.

However, it was a late first-half goal that separated the two sides when defender Thato Lingwati netted with a fine header to beat Bvuma in the 41st minute.

Towards the end of the opening half, Siwelele pushed to get their second goal, yet they could not break down the opposing defence.

Upon their emergence from the tunnel, the Soweto giants looked sharp but failed to capitalize on their chances where Njabulo Blom could not convert Zuma’s well-laid pass.

Chiefs continued to probe for an equalizer and they protested for a penalty when Lantshene Phalane looked to have handled the ball in the box.

Defender Lorenzo Gordinho would be denied by Chaine on the far post after a brilliant delivery from Bernard Parker’s left foot in the 51st minute.

Just after the hour mark, Mabena was denied by Bvuma from close range as coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s men chased their second goal from a well-played build-up.

In the 65th minute, Sipehelele Ntshangase received a defence-splitting pass from the midfield but the creative midfielder could not finish the opportunity when he saw his effort sailing wide with only Chaine to beat.

The second half continued to provide thrills as the tie approached the final 20 minutes and Celtic came close to making it 2-0 when Lucky Baloyi’s curler was punched away by Bvuma to concede a corner.

The hosts would finally make it 2-0 when Bvuma failed to hold onto Phalane’s well-struck set-piece and allowed Tumisho Mogakwe to benefit from the rebound in the 75th minute.

With Amakhosi chasing the game and looking for a consolation goal, they were not clinical as they lost the clash in front of a packed Free State Stadium.