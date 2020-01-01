Bloemfontein Celtic’s Maduka comments on Mamelodi Sundowns defender Langerman’s ineligibility

Despite the 1-0 loss to in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night, Bloemfontein coach John Maduka lauded his troops, saying they have had a good season.

The Phunya Sele Sele manager also complained of the fact that the Ke Yona champions fielded defender Tebogo Langerman, who was ineligible after he was listed as suspended by the Premier Soccer League ( ) before the game.

"Another thing, I've just learned that Mamelodi Sundowns used one of the players that were on suspension but I'll leave it to the officials to deal with that,” Maduka told SuperSport TV.

"We were not sure what was happening, the fourth official saying he had to do one player at the time so we had to wait, spent about four or five minutes waiting but it's one of those things.”

On their campaign after finishing the season in the top eight, the former defender praised his men for a decent finish despite having off-the-field issues.

"It's been a good season under difficult conditions but we managed to finish in the top eight, we managed to get into the final,” he added.

"So we have done well, the guys have done well, I'm so proud of them.”

In the wake of the victory, the Chloorkop-based giants have completed a domestic treble after lifting the Premier Soccer League (PSL) trophy last week.

Moreover, it remains to be seen if the Bloemfontein outfit will formally lodge a complaint on the former SuperSport United left-back's selection.

The 10-time champions found the back of the net through Gaston Sirino but Maduka’s counterpart, Mosimane, could not give more on his post-match regarding Langerman, saying he was not aware.

"I'm not aware of that. I'm not aware of that. How come you are asking me, as the coach? I'll ask the club," Mosimane told journalists in a post-match online press conference.

“You must win football on the pitch, If you have to win outside the pitch because there's something like this or that...okay, if you win you win. You know how you won.”

The 34-year-old full-back picked up a fourth booking in Sundowns’ final league game of the season - their 3-0 triumph over Black last weekend.