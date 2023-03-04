Blame it on Saleng? Middendorp open for sacking after heavy defeat against Orlando Pirates

Relegation-threatened Swallows head coach Ernst Middendorp has hinted pressure is piling up after Friday's loss against Orlando Pirates.

Swallows fell in Soweto Derby against Pirates

The result leaves Swallows in dangerous zone

Middendorp hints pressure is building

WHAT HAPPENED: Middendorp was asked about his future at the club after losing 4-1 against Caf Champions League-chasing Pirates.

Monnapule Saleng was the star of the game after scoring a hattrick while fellow attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the other one. Mthokosizi Shwabule scored the consolation for the hosts.

The tactician suggested he is doing his best, but if some supporters are not satisfied they can push for changes.

WHAT HE SAID: "What is the situation [at Swallows]? I am in a position of a coach, and I am not a PR manager or whatever," Middendorp told the media.

"If there is unhappiness with certain procedures or they [supporters] are not happy with the results, or they’re not happy, address it to the management, address it to the chairman [David Mogashoa].

"And the chairman should make a decision, and then it’s fine. It is okay if they think more is possible; they have to play top four or top three.

"If this is putting this expectation into the faces, into the back and the muscles of supporters or fans from Swallows, everybody wants to do better, everybody wants to have a fine position, everybody needs to celebrate the weekend, it is fine.

"All this it is not a discussion for the public, but all this stuff has to be really handled in a proper way that you have a good direction, that’s what it is, but if somebody thinks he must express or whatever, good luck go ahead."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Friday loss left the Dube Birds in a dangerous position as far as the Premier Soccer League table is concerned.

They are on 24 points, just three above safety with eight rounds to conclude the ongoing campaign.

Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants occupy the last two positions respectively.

WHAT NEXT: Golden Arrows will be the next stop for the Middendorp-led team in the PSL.