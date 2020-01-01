African All Stars

'#BlackoutTuesday' - African players show solidarity to fight racism

The continent's stars joined people from around the world to condemn racism following the recent death of an African-American in Minneapolis

Michael Essien, John Obi Mikel, Franck Kessie, Semi Ajayi, Moussa Djenepo, Brian Idowu, Saido Berahino, Mbaye Diagne, Thomas Partey and Didier Drogba are among the African stars who joined the 'Blackout Tuesday' trend on social media to condemn racism.

The online protest is to condemn the inhumane treatment of people because of their background after a black man, George Floyd, was killed by a police officer on May 25.

George's death has sparked civil unrest across many cities in the United States of America, including the country’s capital Washington D.C.

    On Sunday, Bundesliga stars including Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi, wore a shirt in memory of the deceased with the inscription 'Justice for George Floyd'.

    A day later, the Black Lives Matter campaign flooded social media with players posting black, square images as they call for an end to racism.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    We are not makers of history; we are made by history - MLK #blackouttuesday ✊🏿🖤

    A post shared by Afriyie Acquah (@officialafriyieacquah) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    @nufc #blacklivesmatter✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

    A post shared by Christian Atsu (@chris_atsu) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    BLACK LIVES MATTERS ✊✊🏿 #blackoutteusday

    A post shared by AZEEZ RAMON (@azeez_ramon12) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    #BlackoutTuesday

    A post shared by Moussa Djenepo 🇲🇱🇲🇱🇲🇱 (@mouss_djenepo) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    NO MORE...ENOUGH IS ENOUGH #blackouttuesday

    A post shared by Jordan Ayew (@jordanayew9) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    NO TO RACISM #blackandwhite #blacklivesmatter #blackouttuesday

    A post shared by didierdrogba (@didierdrogba) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    #blackouttuesday

    A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ✊🏿✊🏿#blacklivesmatter #notoracism 🤜🤛🏿

    A post shared by Franck Yannick Kessie (@franckkessie) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    🖤🖤🖤 #BlackOutTuesday ✊🏿

    A post shared by Michael Essien®🇬🇭 (@michaelessien) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    No to racism ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿🦍

    A post shared by Mbaye Jr Diagne الحمد لله 🇸🇳🇮🇹 (@mbayediagne909) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    BLACKLIVESMATTER✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼#blackouttuesday

    A post shared by Saido Berahino (@berahino18) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    👊🏿👊🏾👊🏽

    A post shared by Mame Biram Diouf Official (@mamediouf99) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    #blackouttuesday #blacklivesmatter 🖤

    A post shared by Bryan Idowu (@idovubryan) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    #blacklivesmatter #blackouttuesday 🖤

    A post shared by Joe Aribo (@j.aribo_) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The change mist come now !!!#blackouttuesday

    A post shared by Neeskens Kebano (@schaffer77) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ⚫️✊🏽 #adamatraore #georgefloyd #AndManyMore #InManyCountries

    A post shared by Adlene GUEDIOURA عدلان 😘 (@adleneg17) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    B L A C K L I V E S M A T T E R. #blackouttuesday ✊🏾

    A post shared by Marvelous Nakamba (@nakamba_marvelous) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Black Lives Matter ✊🏾 #blackouttuesday

    A post shared by Bakary Sako (@baky_sako) on

