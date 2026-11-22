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Hamburg's heavy defeat by rivals Werder Bremen turned into a regrettable scene away from the pitch after rioting broke out in the away end, extending to fires being started in a number of seats and the stadium's facilities being vandalised, behaviour that provoked widespread anger and reignited the debate over the excesses of some supporters.

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According to German newspaper Bild, a number of Hamburg supporters set fire to rows of seats in the away end at the Weserstadion after their 4-0 defeat by Werder Bremen in the northern derby. The damage hit stands 115 and 117, as well as the toilets set aside for visiting fans.

The seats weren't the only casualty. Vandals also wrecked the toilets in the Hamburg end, and there are signs the damage was deliberate. That makes the incident all the more serious, particularly as similar scenes marred the previous derby in Bremen on 18 April 2026, when one of the toilets in the away end was set on fire.

The trouble angered Hamburg's own supporters. The team's supporters' club quickly rejected what had happened, distancing itself from the destructive behaviour of some fans and insisting that attacking stadium facilities has nothing to do with the fan culture it seeks to preserve.

In a statement, the club said the away-end toilets had been deliberately vandalised around the time of the match. Such behaviour, it stressed, has nothing to do with the fan culture the club works to protect every day. It was a clear condemnation of the events that followed the derby.

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The rioting capped a disastrous night for Hamburg. Werder Bremen thrashed them 4-0, dominating the encounter and settling the northern derby with a powerful attacking display that the visitors couldn't contain at any stage.

Captain Marco Friedl opened the scoring for Werder Bremen before Justin Njinmah added two, and Niclas Füllkrug completed the rout in stoppage time. The hosts celebrated a big win. Hamburg's supporters left the stadium nursing the bitterness of defeat, on a night when the fallout stretched well beyond the heavy scoreline to vandalism and fires in the stands.