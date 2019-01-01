Black Leopards star Mwape Musonda going overseas - David Thidiela

Despite great interest in the Zambian forward, no local team has made an offer for his services

Black chairman David Thidiela has refused to divulge the identity of the club interested in Mwape Musonda, but is adamant the player will be plying his trade abroad next season.

While the countdown has begun until the beginning of 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, much has been asked about the future of last season’s top scorer.

After bagging 16 goals during the 2018/19 campaign, the Zambian was not short on admirers, with the player believed to be on the radar of both and .

However, a move hasn’t materialised and now it seems Musonda could be headed abroad, according to the Leopards boss.

“I don’t know if they want to take my player for free while he has a contract,” Thidiela told Isolezwe when asked about local interest in the player.

“There is no local team that has asked about Musonda or how much I would sell him for."

According to a recent report in the Daily Sun, Thidiela reportedly turned down an R8 million offer from Turkish side Goztepe, with the club reportedly demanding R17 million transfer fee.

“It could be that the stories from journalists about the transfer fee which have kept the clubs from asking about him,” he added.

“We are not in a hurry (to sell him) but he is definitely leaving. We won’t be playing in the PSL next season. I can’t [say] anything at the moment but interested parties need to pay. But I don’t believe any local club can do that, they have been too quiet.

“He is going overseas. I won’t reveal which team wants to sign him and how much they are willing to pay for the player."

Meanwhile, Leopards are currently preparing for the new season, and their opening game will be a Limpopo Derby against neighbours .