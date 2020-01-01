Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers will be looking to continue their dominance over Lidoda Duvha, who have been revived by Alan Clark

Black are set to face off with in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

Lidoda Duvha are an improving side having won two matches in a row, including the recent 4-0 win over North West University in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match last weekend.

Alan Clark and his charges have now set their sights on Pirates as they look to move further away from the relegation zone on the league standings, but they will face a wounded Bucs side.

Pirates were booted out of the Nedbank Cup by , who emerged 3-2 winners on penalties and they are now looking to secure a top-three finish in the league.

Josef Zinnbauer will be hoping to ensure that the Soweto giants maintain their impressive run in the PSL, having won five matches in a row.

Game Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, February 16 Time 15:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Leopards have been hit by injuries in their camp as their two goalkeepers King Ndlovu and Jonas Mendes are both set to miss the match due to injuries.

Rotshidzwa Muleka is expected to start in goal, while Thobani Mncwango will start upfront after grabbing a brace against North West University.

Lidoda Duvha are currently placed 14th on the league standings and they will climb up to the 12th spot with a victory over the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Pirates are set to welcome back their key forward Frank Mhango, who missed the clash against Wits due to injury.

Midfielder Ben Motshwari and goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands are also expected to their return to the starting line-up after being rested against last weekend.

Bucs find themselves on the third spot on the league standings and they will move up to second place if they record a victory over Lidoda Duvha.

Match Preview

Leopards snapped a seven-match winless run at home in the league when they overcome Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in their last home match.

However, their defence is a cause for concern having kept only three clean sheets this season.

On the other hand, Pirates are enjoying a four-match unbeaten run on the road in the league having registered two wins and two draws.

They have scored nine goals in four away games, but their defence has been leaking goals having conceded five goals in the process.

In head-to-head stats since the 2001/02 season, Leopards and Pirates have met in 21 league matches.

The Buccaneers have dominated this fixture recording 17 wins compared to Lidoda Duvha's one, while three games ended in draws.

Pirates thrashed Leopards 3-1 in the first round clash earlier this season in what was Zinnbauer's maiden match in charge of Bucs.