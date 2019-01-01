Black Leopards vs. Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Buccaneers are hoping to go all the way in this season's tournament, but they have to overcome an improve Lidoda Duvha side

Black Leopards will lock horns with Orlando Pirates in the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup round of 32 match in Thohoyandou on Saturday.

Lidoda Duvha are heading into this encounter in good form as they are undefeated in their last five Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.

They were held to a 1-1 draw in their most recent league match which was against Lamontville Golden Arrows with their star striker Mwape Musonda scoring.

Game Baroka FC vs.Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, January 26 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be beamed live on SS4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squad & Team News

Leopards will be making their return to the Nedbank Cup having lost to Super Eagles in the first round in their last appearance two years ago.

Lidoda Duvha's best performance in the competition came in 2011 when they lost to Pirates in the final.

English tactician Dylan Kerr, who has changed Leopards' fortunes, will look to the current PSL top scorer Musonda with eight goals.



The Zambian marksman is a former Pirates player and he will be looking to haunt the Soweto giants by inspiring Leopards to victory.

Meanwhile, Pirates are enjoying a 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions in regulation time.

The Buccaneers had to fight back to hold Baroka FC to a 1-1 draw in their last match which was a league encounter with Vincent Pule scoring.

They were booted out of last season's Nedbank Cup after losing to Cape Town City in the Last 16 encounter.

Bucs are the second most decorated club in the history of the competition having won eight tiles including their last trophy in 2014.

Serbian trainer Milutin Sredojevic, who guided Pirates to the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they lost to Baroka, will be banking on Thembinkosi Lorch's form.

Article continues below

The South Africa international has scored eight goals in all domestic competitions this season and he has the ability to inspire Pirates to victory against Leopards.

Match Preview

This will be third Cup meeting between Leopards and Pirates since 2011.

Bucs are undefeated against Lidoda Duvha having defeated them three times.



Pirates secured a 2-0 win over Leopards in their last Cup meeting which was a Telkom Knockout Cup first round encounter in 2012.