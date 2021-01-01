Black Leopards vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Masandawana are in Limpopo seeking to revive their title bid after a difficult last three matches

will resume their quest to open a gap at the summit of the Premier Soccer League with a clash against Black at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brazilians have risked losing grip on top spot after dropping six points following draws in their last three games.

But thanks to their nearest rivals also failing to collect maximum points, they are still leading the standings, albeit on goal difference.

More teams

They visit unpredictable Black Leopards who have been flirting with relegation but recently stunned in Thohoyandou.

That 2-0 win over Pirates on January 17 could be a signal of what awaits Downs.

Seated second-from-the-bottom, Leopards are also keen to go up the table and ease their relegation woes in what could make Sundowns' trip a tough one.

Game Black Leopards vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, January 27 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202

Squads & Team News Leopards begin life without coach Dylan Kerr who parted ways with the club earlier this week. After losing 3-0 to last Saturday, Kerr’s second stint with the club ended as he left them 15th on the standings. The Englishman was in charge of a difficult nine matches during his two-month spell at the club and Lehlohonolo Seema will temporarily hold the coaching reins at the club. The Venda side will also be without suspended Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Gyimah after the former Orlando Pirates star picked up a red card against Chippa United.

Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena say they have been fielding a depleted squad since early December due to injuries and illness.

The latest to be hit by injury was defender Brian Onyango who missed the top-of-the-table clash against Swallows FC last weekend. It is not yet clear if the defender will be back on Wednesday as they club is yet to issue an update on their squad.

Defenders Lyle Lakay and Bangaly Soumahoro as well as midfielder Khuliso Mudau also missed the Swallows clash due to “medical reasons” and their availability for the Leopards match is shrouded under uncertainty.

Striker Peter Shalulile and Ricardo Nascimento were not around for the Swallows match and it is not yet known if they will feature against Lidoda Duvha.

Match Preview

Having shared spoils in their last three games, Sundowns have gone on a three-match league winless streak for the first one since May 2017 when they posted a similar run of successive draws.

The current performance has placed their title credentials have been under question.

Although their slump includes draws against fellow title contenders SuperSport United and Swallows FC, that does not take away the scrutiny emanating from a failing to win in three games.

Still unbeaten in this campaign, Sundowns started the year on a high by edging Orlando Pirates 1-0, before beating FC 2-0 but their recent form undermined those efforts.

That has put them under pressure to launch a recovery at Thohoyandou Stadium, a potential minefield where Pirates were upset by Leopards.

Also scoring just one goal in three matches is an unfamiliar situation for Downs.

The Brazilians have 27 points, the same as second-placed SuperSport United and Swallows, who are in the third spot.

Article continues below

They now face a Leopards that managed just two wins, three draws and four defeats in the nine games under Kerr.

Lidoda Duvha’s defence, which has conceded 19 times in 12 games portrays, their defensive challenges which Downs might want to exploit with an attack that has scored 20 goals in 13 matches.

The last time the two sides met saw Sundowns convincingly winning 3-0 during the PSL bio-bubble four months ago.