Black Leopards vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Pitso Mosimane's men are back to domestic football following their rampant performance in the Caf Champions League last weekend

are away to Black for their sixth Premier Soccer League ( ) game of the campaign on Wednesday night.

The defending champions have played fewer league matches than their title rivals due to Caf commitments.

This has seen them lose ground on Amakhosi in an effort to win Q1-Innovation prize money.

However, should Sundowns win their three games in hand, then they will pip Chiefs to the honours, and therefore Pitso Mosimane understands the importance of winning this encounter against Leopards to keep that dream alive.

Leopards have a new coach in Luc Eymael, and the Belgian is under pressure to help the team perform to the best of its ability with the type of players it has.

Game Black Leopards vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, October 2 Time 19:30 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be broadcast live in on SuperSport 4, and you can catch live updates on Goal.com.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Sundowns have a few injury concerns from the past weeks, with the likes of Anthony Laffor and Emiliano Tade among others.

However, Mosimane has a good enough squad to be able to deal with the expectations.

All eyes will be on the likes Mosa Lebusa and Gaston Sirino to steer Sundowns past Lidoda Duvha who had a slow start to the season.

Sibusiso Vilakazi is another player who could be key for Sundowns.

For Leopards, this is an opportunity for a few of their players to shine against their former employers.

Cuthbert Malajila, Thuso Phala and Mogokalodi Ngele are among the players expected to line-up against Sundowns.

The trio didn't have a successful spell at the Chloorkop-based side in the past although they won a few important trophies during their time there.

It will be interesting to see how they perform on the night, especially with Luc Eymael now in charge of the team.

Match Preview

Sundowns have dominated this fixture in the past with a whopping 12 wins in the last 15 meetings against Leopards.

They have also scored 39 goals in those 15 matches with 22 being scored away from home.

Article continues below

Leopards, on the other hand, have managed scored just 11 goals against Sundowns, and these are stats Eymael would want to improve against Sundowns.

Interestingly, the two teams have not played to a draw, while Leopards won the remaining three of the 15 games.