Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi switch attention to their domestic duties but will be on the road again as they take the trip to Limpopo

Kaizer Chiefs would be keen to end a difficult Premier Soccer League run and boost their top-eight chances when they visit relegation-haunted Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

Placed 11th on the table with 30 points, Amakhosi have not tasted victory in their last four league games, a rough patch which has seen them struggle to cement a place in the top half.

A triumph in Limpopo for Gavin Hunt and his men will take them to position eight on the table where they will dislodge Baroka FC, but a defeat will compromise their chances of taking part in next season's MTN8 tournament

They face basement side Leopards who could technically be relegated if they lose on Wednesday unless they win and then also record big victories in the other two games while also praying for Chippa United to lose their remaining matches.

The permutations make Wednesday's encounter a potential thriller between these struggling sides.

Game Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Wednesday, May 26 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

Squads & Team News

No Leopards player has been confirmed as being suspended or injured for the Chiefs match.

This is the time when coach Morgan Shivambu needs his experienced players like Zimbabwean midfielder Ovidy Karuru, Edwin Gyimah, goalkeeper Jonas Mendes and Rodney Ramagalela to rise to the occasion and save the team from demotion.

Chiefs coach Hunt will have to come up with a plan to fill a defensive midfield void as two of his men who play in that position are suspended.

First-choice central midfielder Njabulo Blom is serving the last match of his suspension after being shown a red card against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on May 4 which also saw him miss the Soweto derby against Swallows FC.

Willard Katsande is also ruled out after collecting his fourth yellow card against Swallows.

This leaves Hunt with the option of fielding centre-back Daniel Cardoso, while Antony Akumu could also be selected to play.

Match Preview

Chiefs have carved themselves a reputation of being very unpredictable in this PSL campaign.

Soon after some encouraging Caf Champions League results as well as league wins over Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Chiefs then lost to relegation-threatened side Chippa United at home and then away at TTM.

They were also held by Bloemfontein Celtic who were not safe from the chop and that could inspire Leopards to fancy their chances of upsetting the Soweto giants.

League visits to Limpopo have not been fruitful for Chiefs this season after they were also restricted to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in April.

While Chiefs have been winless in their last four matches and have won just once in their last five outings, Leopards have a similar record of one win and four games.

The last time Amakhosi and Leopards met was in December 2020 when the Lidoda Duvha secured a 2-2 draw at FNB Stadium.

In that match Chiefs' former midfielder Karuru came back to haunt them with a brace inside the first 22 minutes but the Soweto giants fought back to salvage a share of spoils late in the contest.