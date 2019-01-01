Black Leopards v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana will be looking to become joint PSL log leaders when they visit Lidoda Dhuva on Tuesday night

Mamelodi Sundowns are away to Black Leopards on Wednesday night with both sides in need of the three vital points.

For Sundowns, the three points will see them move to 53 points and tied with leaders .

Black need to win move further away from the relegation zone, but given their inconsistencies of late, coach Dylan Kerr will be wary of the Brazilans.

Game Black Leopards v Date Tuesday, April 30 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be televised on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Sundowns have not reported any injuries ahead of this clash, meaning coach Pitso Mosimane will have a full-strengthed squad to choose from for the Leopards match.

Gaston Sirino made his return to the starting line-up in the previous encounter, and he will again be key despite his lack of fitness that was highlighted by Mosimane two weeks ago.

Apart from Sirino, it will be interesting to see how the likes of Lebohang Maboe and Themba Zwane combine upfront alongside Emilliano Tade.

The Argentine striker has been enjoying his football at Sundowns, and the team will need him to bring his A-game and ensure that they get goals.

Denis Onyango has been rested of late in domestic matches with Kennedy Mweene given the preference. It remains to be seen if Mosimane will go all out and field his strongest possible line-up, especially with the return leg of the Caf semi-finals on the horizon.

Black Leopards will rely heavily on Mwape Musonda for goals. The burly striker has netted 15 league goals this season, and how Sundowns deal with him will be interesting.

Goalkeeper King Ndlovu is likely to be dropped after a reported feud between him and coach Kerr last week.

The English mentor wasn't too impressed with Ndlovu, who apparently back-chatted his coach in the aftermath of their match against .

Match Preview

This will be the 15th encounter involving the two sides with Sundowns the dominant force as they have won 11 of the previous 14 matches.

Leopards beat Sundowns just three times, and they will want to improve this record, especially now that it matters the most.

In 2013, the Tshwane giants hammered Leopards 5-2 in a match which was played in the Limpopo province.

Last season, Mosimane's men ran 3-0 winners over Leopards, and they will hope for more of the same scoreline to increase their chances of defending the league title.