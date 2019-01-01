Black Leopards v Kaizer Chiefs match sold out
Black Leopards have announced that tickets for their Saturday game against Kaizer Chiefs have all been sold.
The two teams will battle for three points at the Thohoyandou Stadium this coming weekend.
The Thohoyandou Stadium takes 40 000 spectators, but it is likely that that the tickets sold are less than the maximum capacity for safety reasons.
Tickets are Sold out for the Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs match this Saturday at Thohoyandou Stadium
On Wednesday morning, Lidoda Duvha announced that just less 3000 were left for the game in Venda.
Black Leopards, who are in action against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night, need to beat Amakhosi to move further away from teams that are in the relegation zone.
Dylan Kerr's men are currently placed 12th on the league standings with 25 points, and a point above the relegation zone.
They lead bottom-placed Maritzburg United by three points, but they still have two games in hand to try and move closer to the top eight bracket.
Chiefs, on the other hand, are placed seventh on the PSL log with 36 points from 25 league games.
Ernst Middendorp has already promised to make changes to the playing personnel following the team's loss to Baroka last weekend.
Khama Billiat returned to the training grounds this week, and his return will be a welcome relief to the Amakhosi technical team, while it will be a headache for Kerr.