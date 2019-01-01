Black Leopards v Kaizer Chiefs match sold out

Amakhosi will head to Limpopo knowing that they could enjoy the majority support after it was confirmed that the tickets had been sold out

Black have announced that tickets for their Saturday game against have all been sold.

The two teams will battle for three points at the Thohoyandou Stadium this coming weekend.

The Thohoyandou Stadium takes 40 000 spectators, but it is likely that that the tickets sold are less than the maximum capacity for safety reasons.

On Wednesday morning, Lidoda Duvha announced that just less 3000 were left for the game in Venda.

Black Leopards, who are in action against on Wednesday night, need to beat Amakhosi to move further away from teams that are in the relegation zone.

Dylan Kerr's men are currently placed 12th on the league standings with 25 points, and a point above the relegation zone.

They lead bottom-placed by three points, but they still have two games in hand to try and move closer to the top eight bracket.

Chiefs, on the other hand, are placed seventh on the log with 36 points from 25 league games.

Ernst Middendorp has already promised to make changes to the playing personnel following the team's loss to last weekend.

Khama Billiat returned to the training grounds this week, and his return will be a welcome relief to the Amakhosi technical team, while it will be a headache for Kerr.