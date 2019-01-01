Black Leopards sign Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes

The Venda-based PSL side has bolstered its defence with the arrival of experienced keeper Mendes

Black continue to bolster their squad and have announced the signing of a new goalkeeper in the form of Guinea-Bissau stopper Jonas Mendes.

Lidoda Duvha spokesperson Berry Ramurenyiwa confirmed the signing and the club has expressed confidence in the net-minder.

“Black Leopards FC welcome Jonas Asvendo Mendes. He comes with a lot of experience from and Guinea Bissau,” said Ramurenyiwa in a statement.

“The Board and Management trust that his arrival at Black Leopards will strengthen the defence of the team. Madidingwe!!”

The 29-year-old Djurtus international keeper is set to compete with King Ndlovu and Rotshidzwa Muleka, who were both given roles between the posts during the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

The new keeper joins as a free agent after leaving Académico Viseu FC of Portugal at the end of his contract in June.

He joins the likes of former defender Thabo Matlaba, as well as players such as Mogakolodi Ngele and Thuso Phala, who come from and SuperSport United, respectively.

Apart from making new signings as far as their playing personnel is concerned, the Venda-based club has also beefed up its technical team with new coach Lionel Soccoia, who will be assisted by ex- assistant coach Patrick Mabedi.

After returning to the top-flight last season, Lidoda Duvha managed to finish 13th and they will now open their 2019/20 PSL assignments with a home clash against neighbours on Sunday, August 4.