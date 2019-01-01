Black Leopards sign former Sundowns full-back Zulu, Malajila looks to impress

Lidoda Duvha have continued their spending spree in the transfer window by signing a former Masandawana defender

Black leopards chairman David Thidiela has confirmed the acquisition of former defender Siyabonga Zulu and revealed that Cuthbert Malajila is training with the club.

Zulu has been without a club ever since his unceremonious departure from Masandawana due to alleged misbehaviour last season.

However, he will look to rewrite his past ills after signing for the Thohoyandou-based outfit.

“Yes, I can confirm [Zulu’s signing]. But at the club level, I can’t tell people how long [he has signed],” Thidiela told Goal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Zulu could soon be joined by another former Sundowns player in Malajila.

The 33-year-old left the Tshwane giants at the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season as he struggled for game time.

Nonetheless, despite recent reports indicating a move to Bloemfontein was likely, the Zimbabwean has surfaced at Lidoda Duvha looking to earn a move.

“He is training with us,” Thidiela also confirmed.

Although Thidiela did reveal the club were in the market for another striker with Mwape Musonda likely to leave, the chairman was tight-lipped on whether or not will look to sign Malajila as a replacement.

“I am the chairman of the club. I don’t attend training, the people who do that will tell me [If we should sign him],” he added.

“We are looking for a good striker because Musonda is leaving,” he explained.

Zulu’s is one of many high-profile signings made by Leopards ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The club has also signed, Thuso Phala, Thabo Matlaba and Mogakolodi Ngele among others.

Meanwhile, Thidiela admits his ambition in the transfer market stems from a desire to make the club’s supporters happy.

“You know what it is. When you get married you get male and female friends to accompany you. At my club, I don’t want to do that [the bridesmaid]. I want to win something, that is my ambition.

“I am too ambitious, but a young club like mines with such followers, you can’t allow them to be crying every day. That is why we are trying to make a strong team," he concluded.