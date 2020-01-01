Black Leopards sign ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Masalesa and former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Ramagalela

Lidoda Duvha have decided to reinforce their squad and appoint a new coach following the team's poor start to the 2020/21 season

Premier Soccer League ( ) outfit Black have welcomed back Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Rodney Ramagalela.

Masalesa and Ramagalela have been free-agents after leaving and TS Galaxy respectively at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Lidoda Duvha are also looking to complete the signing of former marksman Mohammed Anas.

This has been confirmed by Leopards' chief executive officer Moudy Mudzielwana when speaking to the Sowetan.

“We have signed Ramagalela. Masalesa has signed also. We are finalising a deal for Mohammed Anas from ,” Mudzielwana said.

“The previous coach [Patrick Aussems] did ask for players and we did give him but we thought he would take time to adjust. We had a strategic plan[ning session] last week where I presented the vision of the club and I could see he was not buying into it.”

Anas, who hails from , will join the Lidoda Duvha on a free transfer after parting ways with Leopards' Limpopo rivals Polokwane City at the end of last season.

Masalesa was on the books of Leopards during the 2018/19 season and the former midfielder made 16 appearances across all competitions for the 2011 Nedbank Cup runners-up.

While Ramagalela started his professional career at Leopards in 2011 and he established himself as one of the top strikers in the country during his time with the club.

The 2017/18 PSL Golden Boot award winner spent two full PSL seasons with Lidoda Duvha, before being snapped up by ahead of the 2013/14 season.

Meanwhile, Leopards have also confirmed the reappointment of Dylan Kerr as the head coach at the club.

This comes after Lidoda Duvha parted ways with Belgian coach Aussems, who had been appointed prior to the start of the current campaign.

“We thought let’s take someone who understands the club, and now we have someone who knows the club well,” Mudzielwana told the same publication.

“You were there when we launched the season in Johannesburg when we said we want the top eight, and the coach [Aussems] said something different. He was not prepared to push that hard and we said let’s get someone now.

“It is not like we were fighting with him but his mind was just not here. Kerr was there earlier [at training] and the attitude; you could see that he wants to achieve something with the club.”

Kerr served as Leopards coach between December 2018 and June 2019 and then he moved to their Limpopo rivals FC.

The English tactician was recently dismissed by Baroka after being placed under suspension by the club for alleged insubordination last month.

He is expected to be in charge of Leopards when they take on Maritzburg United on Saturday with Lidoda Duvha looking to secure their maiden league win of the season.