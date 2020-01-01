Black Leopards’ Musonda promises to do more as they look to evade relegation

The reigning PSL top scorer wants to find the back of the net regularly to help Lidoda Duvha avoid demotion to the lower tier

Black striker Mwape Musonda has promised to do more for the Thohoyandou-based club as they look to avoid the relegation axe.

The Zambia international finished the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) as the top goalscorer, but he has found the going tough this term as he has netted on five occasions in the league.

With coach Allan Clark’s troops currently sitting at the bottom of the log table with 20 points from 24 games, the Lidoda Duvha hopeful will be pinning on Musoda’s finishing touch to save the club.

“I feel like we have underachieved as a team to be honest because we have such great talent in the team to be fighting relegation every season,” Musonda told FARPost.

“To me, the team comes first, if I can score the goals that help my team win trophies and achieve things, then I’m happy.

“So, on that note, it really doesn’t excite me to score all those goals while the team hasn’t achieved anything to talk about but we will fight until the end.”

At the end of the previous term, Musonda became the club’s all-time top scorer with 58 goals, a record that was previously held by club legend Mulondo Shikwivhilu who has scored 44 goals.

“Well, what can I say, man, it always feels great when you achieve milestones like this in your career, so yeah as an individual I feel happy and proud of what I have achieved because I know now someone has to do better than I have to beat that record,” he added.

“But honestly I feel like I have under-achieved, definitely not the number I am happy about, I feel like I could have done better.”

On the other hand, the former hitman has explained how he settled down in Venda, speaking highly of the former striker, Shikwivhilu.

“Yeah, great guy, I never had a chance to play with him, but the numbers speak for themselves,” he added.

“He was the team manager when I joined Leopards and he is one guy who helped me settle down because it was really tough for me when I arrived and even now we still talk.”