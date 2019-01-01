Black Leopards hitman Mwape Musonda flirts with Kaizer Chiefs

Musonda has admitted that he's looking for a new challenge after scoring 16 goals this past season, and has challenged Chiefs to give him a call

Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda is open to joining Premier Soccer League ( ) giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The Zambia international has been linked with a possible move to Chiefs, and his former side, .

Musonda, who scooped the 2018/19 PSL Golden Boot award, has now stated that he doesn't think anyone can turn down an opportunity to join Amakhosi.

"Yeah, obviously as a player you want to grow and I don't think anyone can turn down an offer like that," Musonda told Daily Sun.



"But then, it's not up to me. Someone must call. You can't take yourself there [to Chiefs] and say 'I will play for you'," he continued.



"If they call then you have to pick up the phone and hear what they are saying," the former Lamontville player added.

Musonda scored 16 goals in the league and he has admitted that he was disappointed after missing out on the 20-goal mark.



"I think for me it's more of being surprised if I don't score. I have challenged myself because I am not happy with the 16 goals that I scored," he said.



"If you look back, you'll see that I missed a lot of goalscoring opportunities, where only if I had composed myself, I would have gone to 20 goals, which is the tally the league has been crying about that we don't reach," he added.



"It's a challenge for me to do it next season," the 28-year-old concluded.

Musonda is one of the best strikers in the country having also won the 2017/18 National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot accolade.