Black Leopards forward collapses on the pitch during Motsepe Foundation Championship match

Black Leopards forward Tiklas Thutlwa needed urgent medical aid after collapsing on the pitch during their clash against Casric Stars on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to FarPost, Thutlwa collapsed during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match, which ended 1-1 at the Malamulele Stadium, and was attended to by medical personnel.

The high temperature in Malamulele is suspected to have caused the incident although further details are yet to be released.

Thutlwa, top scorer in the second-tier last season, has netted seven goals in 17 league games this season but his efforts have not been enough to help Leopards up the table as they are bottom of the league, having won just one of their last 18 games.

Leopards have 18 points from 24 matches and with four games remaining, they look destined for the third tier given they are eight points behind 14th-placed Venda Football Academy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker helped the club avoid relegation last season when he scored 16 goals in 29 games as Joel Masutha’s men finished ninth.

Lidoda Duvha have not had such luck, however, this term as they have won just three matches which leaves them in a precarious position. Thutlwa’s goal return has also reduced significantly, contributing to the sagging numbers.

WHAT’S NEXT? Leopards will face Baroka in their next match on April 2 after the international break.