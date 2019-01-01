Black Leopards fire Lionel Soccoia and the entire technical team

The club is willing to start afresh after struggling for positive results under the new coach despite signing some exciting players in the off-season

Black have parted ways with head coach Lionel Soccoia and his entire technical team with immediate effect.

Lidoda Duvha suffered their third loss of the campaign last weekend when they went 2-0 down to FC in a provincial derby.

Soccoia only joined the Thohoyandou-based side at the start of the season alongside team manager Mlungisi Ngubane and assistant coach Patrick Mabedi.

Despite signing several experienced players such as Thabo Matlaba, Thuso Phala, Mogakolodi Ngele and Cuthbert Malajila among others, Leopards still struggled under Soccoia.

According to the club, an agreement was reached between the parties involved to go separate ways.

A mutual agreement has been reached to separate with the technical Team. — Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) September 17, 2019

Leopards went further to reveal there was pressure from the club supporters following the team's dismal start to the current season.

Nga nnthani ha zwililo ubva kha vhataleli ngaha kutambele na mvelelo dza thimu, ho swikeliwa thendelano ya u fhambana na vhagudisi. — Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) September 17, 2019

Soccoia is a third coach to lose his job in less than 24 hours after and sacked Clinton Larsen and Cavin Johnson respectively.

Leopards are currently placed 12th on the league standings with four points from their opening five matches.

Their next game is away to Stellenbosch FC who are also struggling to get off the bottom of the table after two draws and three defeats from the same number of games.