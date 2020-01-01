Black Leopards excited Dax is now eligible - Clark confirms ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder's availability

The box-to-box midfielder has been sitting on the sidelines after he was banned for his illegal transfer to Amakhosi

Black caretaker coach Alan Clark says the team will be boosted by the availability of Andriamirado Andrianarimanana when football resumes.

The Madagascar international was banned by football's world governing body, Fifa for four months in February 2020 after his move from Malagasasy club Fosa Juniors to Kaizer Chiefs.

Juniors lodged a complaint stating the player, nicknamed Dax, had signed a contract with them before moving to Chiefs on a free transfer in 2018.

More teams

The central midfielder is now on the books of Leopards having joined the club from Chiefs at the beginning of the current campaign and the team struggled without his services after he was banned.

“It was a blow to Dax – when the news broke we were on the way to the game and he was in the starting line-up," Clark told the South African Football Journalists’ Association (Safja).

"I think that was a big blow for him. I think he’s recovered now and what’s amazing is how his team rallied around him, they realized how difficult it was for him.

"When your peers rally around you in a situation like that it gives you a lot of comfort and support.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the indefinite suspension of the current season since mid-March 2020 and relegation-threatened Leopards find themselves in 16th spot on the league standings.

Clark cannot wait to use the 29-year-old player, who made 11 appearances across all competitions for Lidoda Duvha before he was banned.

“With the situation where it is, I think from June 7 he can play again," the former FC and Platinum Stars assistant coach added.

Article continues below

"Dax becomes available and I must tell you that he was at training every day since the suspension – it looked like he was pushing to start every game to be honest with you.

“It was like he wanted the armband the way he was training like he didn’t know he is not going to play. He’s been a model professional and we are excited that he is now eligible.”

Andrianarimanana made 14 competitive appearances for Chiefs before he moved to Leopards following the arrival of Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei last August.