Black Leopards dominate PSL monthly awards

The duo have injected new found hope into Lidoda Duvha and deservedly saw their exploits recognised at the PSL's monthly awards

Black Leopards were the biggest winners at the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) monthly awards for the period of December-January as head coach Dylan Kerr and striker Mwape Musonda both received accolades.

Since taking over towards the end of 2018, the Lidoda Duvha mentor has worked his magic as he has brought stability to a side that has struggled this season.

Leopards though currently sit in 12th position on the league table and are on an impressive run of six games without defeat as Kerr has guided the Thohoyandou outfit away from the drop.

Kerr has relied immensely on the form of Zambian Musonda, who is currently the league’s top scorer having netted eight goals so far, and his goal scoring prowess has primarily been responsible for the fact that Leopards have secured 10 out of a potential 12 points.

Musonda also warded off competition from the likes of Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch and Highlands Park’s Mothobi Mvala, who is in hot pursuit of Musonda for the golden boot award among others.

Nonetheless, both Kerr and Leopards' star attacker were rewarded for their exploits on Wednesday afternoon as they were named Player and Coach of the Month for December and January respectively.

This will come as a massive boost to Leopards whose challenge is expected to only get more difficult.

Following their Nedbank Cup win over the Buccaneers on penalties this past weekend, Leopards' next challenge is against Bloemfontein Celtic before a crunch encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns, who will be reeling after suffering their first league defeat of the season against AmaZulu.