Black Leopards decide against signing Abia Nale and Enocent Mkhabela

The two former Amakhosi players will continue their search for new homes after they were turned down by Lidoda Duvha

Black Leopards head coach Dylan Kerr has confirmed that former Kaizer Chiefs duo of Abia Nale and Enocent Mkhabela are no longer training with the club.

The English mentor said he will not need the duo’s services at Lidoda Duvha despite allowing them to train with the first team over the past few weeks.

“The two players are no longer part of the team. They are not in camp as I am speaking to you,” explained Kerr to Isolezwe.

“The reason for them to stop training with us is that I know I will not need their services. So, it was useless to keep them when they can be released and try somewhere else,” he concluded.

The two players were previously on the books of Platinum Stars, but they left the then Rustenburg-based club following their relegation to the National First Division (NFD) at the end of the last term.

Article continues below

Moreover, the Thohoyandou-based club has signed former Dikwena and Orlando Pirates midfielder Lehlogonolo Masalesa, who was in action for the club on Saturday when they defeated AmaZulu 3-1 in the league.

In addition, the PSL returnees are still monitoring another former Stars midfielder in Robert Ng’ambi as he also looks to revive his career, but it looks like the club is yet to make a decision on the Malawian midfielder.

Following their win over Usuthu, Leopards now sit 12th on the log table with 13 points from 14 league games and will face neighbours Baroka FC in their opening league match in 2019.