Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr fumes following King Ndlovu spat

The former Gor Mahia coach has been surprised by the shot-stopper's behaviour during their clash with relegation rivals

Black head coach Dylan Kerr has slammed his own goalkeeper King Ndlovu following the team's defeat to .

Lidoda Duvha's hopes of surviving relegation from the Premier Soccer League ( ) took a knock as they lost 2-1 to the Team of Choice at home on Saturday.

However, it was not the defeat that frustrated the Leopards mentor, but rather the actions of one of his players.

The Thohoyandou-based outfit were awarded a free-kick in a promising area during the closing stages of their game, but Ndlovu sprinted from his own box where he was involved in an altercation with his own teammates, who were standing next to the ball as he insisted on taking the set-piece.

Ndlovu though missed the target - which infuriated Kerr.

“No, it’s shocking, I cannot believe it. The players were completely right to pull him back, but next time they got to knock him out. He has no right to do that, he has not done one at training, he has not even practised one," Kerr told Limpopo Sports Zone.

"That was shocking I know he wanted to get us back into the game but no you don’t do that. I told him after the game, but he sees it differently. But I have never ever seen that in a professional League. But no, it’s totally wrong, I always thought we had a good team spirit at Leopards but it shows they are frustrated and they don’t want to go down,” he added.

The English tactician was left disappointed by Ndlovu's behaviour with the keeper having allegedly sworn at his coach when he tried stopping him from taking the free-kick.

“Look I don’t mind the anger and that craziness in football but you can’t tell the coach to F*k-off, you can’t. No, you don’t do that. We can have these disagreements and arguments but you can’t tell your boss to F*k-off and that’s why I think Jean (Munganga) reacted," he added.

"It was wrong, I am sorry but it was wrong. That happens in a Sunday football league and not in a Premier Soccer League match. Whether I am right or wrong, I am the boss, I am the coach. I think Mwape Musonda was the one who was most frustrated about it, Marks (Munyai) would have put that in a top corner, who knows? But you will never know now,” he concluded.