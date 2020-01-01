Nothing will stop me from getting another Bafana Bafana call-up - Black Leopards captain Matlaba

The 32-year-old player, who won the 2014 Nedbank Cup with Pirates, aims to play for the national team until he retires from football

Black captain Thabo Matlaba is hoping for another call-up to the senior national team.

The defender-come-midfielder was part of coach Molefi Ntseki’s 25-man squad which was due to play against Sao Tome and Principe last month.

However, the two 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Matlaba, who was looking forward to making his return to the Bafana Bafana squad after a four-year absence, has explained he was disappointed when he learned that the qualifiers had been postponed.

“Yeah I was disappointed to be honest with you but it is something that was beyond my control because this Covid-19 pandemic came as I was to make a comeback to the national team,” Matlaba told Far Post.

“The health of the nation comes first but I am still keeping fit and training very hard."

Matlaba was hoping to feature for Bafana for the first time since he played against Burkina Faso in a Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifier in 2016.

The former captain believes he will get another call-up if he continues to perform well at club level.

"I am still hopeful of another call up to the national team because I will not stop working hard. Even now I am doing myself a favour here at home training very hard to ensure that I am always fit,” he said.

“It remains my target to represent my national team until I stop playing football and I don’t think there is nothing that will stop me from doing that as long as I am consistent in my performances."

Matlaba, who was part of the South Africa squad at the 2015 Afcon finals in Equatorial Guinea, has represented his country 29 times.