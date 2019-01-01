Black Leopards await offers for Kaizer Chiefs target Mwape Musonda

Lidoda Duvha have provided an update on the former Orlando Pirates hitman, who is said to be on the radar of top PSL clubs

Premier Soccer League ( ) side Black is yet to receive offers for prolific striker Mwape Musonda.

This is despite the Zambia international having been linked with and following a successful 2018/19 campaign for the player.

Musonda hit the back of the net 16 times in the PSL and he scooped the league's Golden Boot accolade.

When contacted by Goal, Leopards club chairman David Thidiela revealed that no club has officially registered their interest in the centre forward.

"No, there is nothing thus far," Thidiela told Goal.

"However, we are expecting offers for the player," the club boss added.

Musonda, who also won the National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot accolade for the 2017/18 season, looks set to be one of the most sought-after players during the upcoming July-August transfer window.

Former PSL champions and SuperSport United have also been linked with the bulky striker.

Musonda, though, has already stated that he is open to joining Chiefs, who are reportedly keen to snap up the 28-year-old player ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Amakhosi are most likely to beef up their squad with new strikers during the transfer window after have parting ways with forwards Ryan Moon and Gustavo Paez.

Article continues below

The Soweto giants have also been heavily linked with Musonda's countryman and fellow striker Lazarous Kambole of Zambian giants Zesco United.