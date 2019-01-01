Black Leopards appoint former Kaizer Chiefs captain Patrick Mabedi as Lionel Soccoia's assistant

The Thohoyandou-based side has bolstered their technical team with the acquisition of Soccoia as head coach and Mabedi as his first assistant

Black have announced their new technical team for the upcoming season following the resignation of Dylan Kerr at the end of last term.

Kerr tendered his resignation soon after the completion of last season despite helping Lidoda Duvha survive relegation.

He cited a lack of support from the Leopards management as his main reason for ending a relationship which was meant to last for the next four years.

Leopards have now moved swiftly to get their house in order as preparations for the new seasons are set to get underway.

They took to their social media platforms to confirm that have roped in former captain and assistant coach Patrick Mabedi to assist newly appointed head coach Leonel Soccoa.

Mabedi will work hand-in-hand with Soccoia's second assistant Morgan Shivhambu in trying to steer the Leopards ship in the right direction.

Black Leopards New Technical Team and New Players

Team Manager: Mlungisi Ngubane



Head Coach: Lionel Soccoia

Assistant Coach: Patrick Mabedi



Players: Thuso Phala and Mokgakolodi Ngele#hashamulilo #lidodaduvha pic.twitter.com/ZsBZTkA8mN — Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) June 19, 2019

Mabedi parted ways with Amakhosi in 2018 following the sacking of coach Giovanni Solinas after 21 games in charge.

Soccoia is unknown to the majority of South African football fans, but he previously worked for Cameroonian side Coton Sport before coaching FC Mounana of Gabon.

Not so long ago, the French coach helped Mounana reach the quarter-finals of Caf Confederation Cup.

But before signing for Mounana, Soccoia coached Ivorian club AFAD Djékanou.

Article continues below

However, reports suggest that he is from , meaning he may need a little bit of time to get used to the culture of the club.

Meanwhile, Mlungisi Ngubane has been appointed as the club's new team manager.

The 63-year-old respected legend previously coached Leopards, Umtata Bush Bucks and among other South African teams.