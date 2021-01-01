Black Leopards 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs: Amakhosi still not safe after Lidoda Duvha defeat

The Glamour Boys are now under pressure to win their last two matches after they extended their winless run in the PSL to five games

Black Leopards came back to defeat Kaizer Chiefs in a 2-1 in an entertaining PSL encounter at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Tiklas Thutlwa grabbed a brace which inspired Lidoda Duvha to their fifth league win of the season, while Leonardo Castro scored Amakhosi's goal as they recorded their 10th loss of the campaign.

Lidoda Duvha were desperate for a victory in order to ease their relegation fears and they had drawn 0-0 with Chippa United in their previous PSL game on May 12.

Jonas Mendes started in goal after keeping a clean sheet against Chippa, while Ovidy Karuru, who grabbed a brace in Leopards' 2-2 draw against Chiefs in the first round league clash in December 2020, led the attack as coach Morgan Shivambu looked to mastermind a win over Amakhosi.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi were looking to get their bid to finish in the top eight in the PSL back on track having drawn 1-1 with Swallows FC in their previous domestic league game on May 12.



Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Lazarous Kambole and Darrel Matsheke were recalled to the starting line-up by coach Gavin Hunt as Chiefs looked to return to winning ways after losing 3-0 to Tanzania's Simba SC in the Caf Champions League game over the weekend.

The match got off to a fast-paced start and Leopards threatened first when Tumelo Khutlang played a defensive-splitting pass to Thutlwa, who fired wide of the target with only goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma to beat.



Lidoda Duvha were left to rue that missed chance as Castro scored with a low shot to hand Chiefs a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute after he pounced onto the rebound with Mendes having denied Mashiane.

Amakhosi then sat back and allowed Lidoda Duvha to control the match and create chances as Khutlang unleashed a tame shot which was easily saved by Bvuma, before Edwin Gyimah and Sanele Mathenjwa missed the target with free headers.

Leopards deservedly leveled matters in the 44th minute when Tsheamo Mashoene low cross was turned home by Thutlwa, who marked his return to the starting line-up with a goal and the score was 1-1 at the interval.

Chiefs were the better side after the restart with Castro looking lively for the visitors and he nearly grabbed his brace when he connected with Mashiane's low cross, but Mendes produced a fine save to deny the Colombian striker.

Ngcobo's free-kick then deflected off Castro, before hitting the upright and Bernard Parker unleashed a powerful long-range which saw parried away by Guinea-Bissau international Mendes, who was a busy man between the sticks.

However, Leopards took the lead against the run of play when Thutlwa finished off a brilliant team move with a header to hand Leopards a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute with Tebogo Makobela grabbing an assist.

With his side trailing, Hunt introduced Chiefs' reserve team captain Sabelo Radebe as the Glamour Boys' looked to snatch a late equalising goal and the visitors surged forward in the closing proceedings.

The last chance of the game fell for Radebe in stoppage time and the 21-year-old midfielder's low shot from inside the box was fantastically saved by Mendes, who ensured that the match ended in a 2-1 win in favour of Leopards.

The win saw relegation-threatened Leopards remain 16th on the league standings, but they are now five points behind 14th placed Stellenbosch FC with two games left and Lidoda Duvha are set to take on Cape Town City and Bloemfontein Celtic.

While Chiefs remained 11th on the standings - five points above the relegation play-off spot and three points behind eighth-placed Baroka FC - and the Soweto giants will face Lamontville Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy in their last two games.