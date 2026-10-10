Real Madrid did good business in LaLiga on Saturday evening. At home, José Mourinho's side beat Villarreal 1-0 thanks to a Yan Diomande goal. Vinícius Júnior then took centre stage after being shown a straight red card in remarkable fashion.

Denzel Dumfries and Vinícius both started on the bench for Real Madrid, and both came on in the second half. Villarreal had a similar situation with former Ajax player Georges Mikautadze, who also had to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Mbappé hit the post as Real Madrid started well. Soon after, he threatened again, but this time goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi kept him out.

Before half-time, Ibrahima Konaté and Arda Güler also had a few chances, but both missed the target. Villarreal offered little in response.

Shortly after the break, Vinícius came on. Just past the hour mark, he then saw Diomande make it 1-0 with a turn and finish. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but the VAR showed that decision was wrong.

Ten minutes later, Vinícius thought he had made it 2-0 himself. However, the VAR spotted that the Brazilian had pulled the hair of his opponent Nathan Saliba in the build-up. That brought a straight red card for Vinícius.

Disbelief quickly turned to fury. The forward looked close to going for the referee, but Antonio Rüdiger managed to shield the official from his enraged team-mate.

Despite going down to 10 men, Real Madrid held firm in the closing stages. The win moves them provisionally up to third in LaLiga with 18 points. Leaders Barcelona, who are still flawless, have six points more. Villarreal sit 10th on eight points.