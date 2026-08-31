Remarkable footage from the new documentary A Beautiful Obsession offers a rare glimpse into Pep Guardiola's final months at Manchester City. In a fierce half-time team talk, the Spaniard singles out Tijjani Reijnders in front of the entire squad and thoroughly humiliates the midfielder.

The footage comes from last season, Guardiola's tenth and final year as Manchester City manager. In the dressing room, the now departed coach tries to drum into his players that he does not want to see a repeat of the disappointing campaign before it.

"The big question for all Manchester City players who were also there last season is: do you want to play another season like that? Do you want to believe in the season we had then?" Guardiola begins his tirade. He then turns to Reijnders, who had arrived in Manchester from AC Milan in the summer of 2025.

"Do you want to play another season like your final season at that damned AC Milan, when you did not qualify for Europe? Do you want that? Do you want to go through that again?" Guardiola snaps at the Netherlands international as his team-mates look on. "Remind yourself whether you want to relive our previous season again."

He does not stop there, signing off with typical intensity. "If you do not want that, then you will have to act. Otherwise you will not win, my friends," he tells his players.

Nor was it the only time Guardiola and Reijnders produced striking scenes together last season. After City's 2-1 win over Southampton in the FA Cup, Guardiola sprinted over to the Dutchman, who had just been substituted, in April, before embracing him exuberantly.

Reijnders gave little away about the exchange when Sky Sports asked him about it at the time. "That is something between us," said the midfielder, but Guardiola later explained to the BBC what he had said to him: "I told him I wanted to murder him because he played so well. Tijjani is also a player who has not played much recently, but he delivered an excellent performance."

Now both Guardiola and Reijnders have left Manchester. Guardiola said goodbye to City last summer after ten seasons and 20 major trophies, while Reijnders was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah on 19 August for a reported €61 million.







