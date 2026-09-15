Bizarre footage emerges of Raheem Sterling’s arrest: ‘Stop playing games!’

Raheem Sterling pleaded guilty in an English court on Tuesday to dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide and refusing a breath test after crashing his Lamborghini in Hampshire earlier this year. Footage has now emerged of the moment police arrested the 31-year-old Englishman.

Bodycam footage released by the British Crown Prosecution Service shows Sterling still sitting in his Lamborghini after the crash. Several nitrous oxide canisters and a deflated balloon are on his lap. A police officer then opens the door and orders the former forward of, among others, Feyenoord to put the items down.

Instead, Sterling picks up the canisters and the balloon from his lap and places them behind his seat. He also asks if he can quickly call someone, but the officer immediately refuses. The officer then asks who was driving the Lamborghini at the time of the crash.

Sterling gives no answer. "So you refuse to answer, okay," the officer replies before telling Sterling to get out of the car.

Standing beside his Lamborghini, he again receives instructions from the police officer, who is clearly irritated because Sterling keeps using his phone. "Put your phone down, stop playing games. Don’t get so worked up," the former international is told. The officer then orders him to put his arm behind his back. Sterling is formally arrested at the side of the road.

At court on Tuesday, the 31-year-old forward pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He also admitted he had six nitrous oxide canisters on him with the intention of inhaling them and that he refused to take a breath test.

He is still awaiting sentencing. Dangerous driving carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.

CPS

CPS

CPS

CPS