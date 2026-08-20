Leon Goretzka seemed to have his pick. Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, even the English champions Arsenal were all said to have shown interest in the central midfielder in recent months.

So why not? Although Goretzka spent much of the last of his eight seasons at Bayern Munich as little more than a spectator in the really big games, or came on shortly before the end, he still remained an important part of coach Vincent Kompany's plans. Above all in the Bundesliga, which was wrapped up early, the 31-year-old regularly started. Across all competitions, he still finished with a respectable 48 appearances, even though his departure had already been made public in January.

Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann even indirectly handed Goretzka a guaranteed starting place for the World Cup in his much-discussed kicker interview at the beginning of March. Even if the former Bayern coach did not back up his words with actions in this and several other cases, and Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic were ultimately preferred, it underlined the Bochum native's standing at the time.

Just under three months after the embarrassing exit of the German national team, which included three substitute appearances during the tournament, Goretzka's situation now appears to have changed fundamentally. There can hardly be any more talk of the "privileged situation" with which he himself still described his search for a club in May. There is also little sign of concrete talks with a new employer. Instead, he has been hit by a bitter first: for the first time in his career, Goretzka is actually without a club.

A first in his career: why is Leon Goretzka still without a club?

Recent comments from transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio only make it feel more likely that time is slowly running out for Goretzka. The transfer window in Europe's top leagues closes on 1 September. By then the major leagues will already be under way, and top clubs in European competitions have to finalise their squads shortly after the window shuts.

"At the moment there is no interest in Leon Goretzka," the renowned journalist from Italy told the portal Wettfreunde. A move to Serie A, long seen as the likely destination for the 73-cap international, also does not appear to be taking shape, while the now 40-year-old Luka Modric even extended his contract in Milan once again. On the other hand, it is "really strange that he is without a contract, because he is an incredible player".

The sticking point is clear: Goretzka is reportedly demanding too much when it comes to salary. Reports have mentioned a net annual salary of seven million euros and a lavish signing-on fee of ten million euros. That suggests he is barely willing to make concessions. In Munich, Goretzka is said to have earned 13 million euros gross. Critics often grumbled that the contract extensions for Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, wrapped up after the sextuple, caused lasting damage to Bayern's wage structure.

Elsewhere too, top clubs apparently see that kind of salary for Goretzka, for all his indisputable qualities, as completely unrealistic. So far, no club has been willing to meet his demands.

Even so, Chelsea's example shows that players over 30 still have a market in England. As part of his spending spree, coach Xabi Alonso signed not one but two "veterans" in striker Danny Welbeck (35) and Jordan Henderson (36), who like Goretzka operates in central midfield, in a completely surprising move. But the options are growing thinner by the day. Right now, it feels as though Goretzka almost needs serious injuries elsewhere if he is to land at a club with title ambitions and European football.

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Hardly any options left: is Leon Goretzka now moving to Turkey?

Turkey could offer a way out, which Di Marzio also raised. "Because a lot of money is paid there for free agents. So it would not surprise me if Goretzka moves to the Turkish league," he said.

This summer, the trend of moving to the Süper Lig in the prime footballing years, or long before the zenith of a career, has intensified again. The prominent examples include Dusan Vlahovic (26, Besiktas Istanbul), Mason Greenwood (24), Nathan Ake (31, both Fenerbahce Istanbul) or Mohamed Salah (34, Trabzonspor). The spending power on the Bosporus is apparently greater than ever, and market leaders Galatasaray Istanbul, featuring Goretzka's long-time team-mate Leroy Sane, have so far remained completely quiet.

A move to the USA or Saudi Arabia, by contrast, is more than unlikely. He already ruled out the latter destination in 2023. "If some players feel drawn there in the autumn of their careers, that is their right," he told Sport1 at the time, making clear: "But for me personally, I can absolutely rule that out. I would very clearly prefer Bochum or Schalke."

For now, a return to his beloved Ruhr area also seems unlikely. At VfL, though, hopes of a reunion are already growing for when Goretzka himself reaches the late autumn of his career in a few years' time. "Leon made many people in Bochum proud. He will now play once more at the highest level before hopefully coming back. That is our big wish - and hopefully his as well," sporting managing director Ilja Kaenzig said in June in Sport Bild.

For the moment, though, there is a huge question mark over where Goretzka will show that undoubtedly still very real class at that "level" until then. In the worst case, his personal first could even become a permanent state of affairs.

Leon Goretzka: performance data at Bayern Munich and in the Germany team