Bissouma 'looked lost' - Cole believes Tottenham Hotspur were poor away at West Ham United

The former Chelsea winger insists the Antonio Conte-led charges were fortunate to get a point and insisted the Mali international was not at his best

Ex-England attacker Joe Cole believes Yves Bissouma 'looked lost' in the Premier League outing away at West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Thilo Kehrer was unfortunate to put the ball into his own net after 34 minutes in the match played at the London Stadium, but the Hammers fought back and equalised courtesy of Tomas Soucek in the 55th minute after converting a Michail Antonio pass.

The former winger believes Spurs were let down by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bissouma, especially later in the game.

"West Ham were outstanding in the second half. They moved the ball quicker and got it into Antonio. It was breathtaking at times," the now 40-year-old Cole said as quoted by The Boot Room.

"Listen, Tottenham got away with one there. They were poor in the second half. Nothing in the midfield, Hojbjerg looked like he was toiling, and Bissouma looked lost. Spurs will be delighted to come away from here with a point."

Wednesday's outing was also the first start for Bissouma who joined the North Londoners from Brighton & Hove Albion. He has commented on the game and revealed he wished for a win.

"To be honest I think it was a really tough game but I was happy to be handed my first start since joining the club, but I wanted to celebrate it with a win," Bissouma told the club's online TV.

"However, we got a draw which is not bad at all. We are going to work hard and come back stronger than [Wednesday night]. Everyone knows the Premier League is not easy but when you come to play a game like this, if you don't win then you don't lose.

"It is what we wanted to do; we wanted to win but a point is not bad. Now we are going to work... and get three points next week."

Spurs are currently placed third on the table with 11 points from the five matches they have played, four less than Arsenal who have a 100% winning record.