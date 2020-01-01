Bissouma: Brighton midfielder nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month award

The Mali international’s audacious strike for the Seagulls is in contention for the best strike in the English top-flight

and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month for October.

The 24-year-old opened his season account for Graham Potter’s men in style in their 4-2 defeat against .

The Mali international fired home a fantastic volley from outside the box moments before full-time but the effort was not enough to save his side from defeat in the encounter.

More teams

The fine strike has, however, not gone unnoticed as it has been shortlisted for the best goal in the month under review.

Bissouma will compete with ’s Timo Werner, ’s Bruno Fernandes, as well as duo Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini for a chance to clinch the individual accolade.

The midfielder will also slug it out with ’s Ross Barkley, ’s Patrick Bamford and ’s Tom Cairney.

Bissouma has featured in seven Premier League games in the 2020-21 season and his effort has helped the Seagulls’ to their current 16th place on the table.

The 24-year-old will hope to play a part and help Brighton end their unimpressive run of form when they take on on Friday night.

The midfielder teamed up with the Seagulls in the summer of 2018 from French club and has become a key member of Potter’s side.

Bissouma has featured in more than 56 games across all competitions for Brighton since his arrival at the club.