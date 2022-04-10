Bissouma and Mwepu were important for Brighton in Arsenal victory – Potter

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has picked out Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu as the players who helped his side beat Arsenal 2-1 in a Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Leandro Trossard and Zambia international Mwepu secured a first win in eight for the Seagulls at the Emirates Stadium and helped them to reach 37 points in the 20-team table.

Potter has hailed the solid display terming it as one of his side’s best performances of the season and also named Mali’s Bissouma and the Chipolopolo star as among the players, who played bravely to secure the win.

“We had to be brave, we had to use the qualities that we’ve got in the team,” Potter said as quoted by the club’s official website. “Moises, Yves [Bissouma], and Enock [Mwepu] were important for us in terms of trying to win balls in midfield and then using Danny and Leo in terms of how to put pressure on their back-line.

“In any game, the first goal is vital, although I felt we needed a second to be honest. It’s difficult to hang on and see it out at 1-0, so it was important we kept trying to push.

“Obviously you expect a response from the home side and we had to weather the storm a little bit and suffer, but the guys are an honest bunch and understand, so the second goal was really important and gave us something to defend.

“We’re humble enough and honest enough to know that the Premier League is the toughest competition you can have. Every point is hard-fought, so if you’re going to win, especially away from home, against the top clubs, you’ve got to fight for every second.”

The 24-year-old Mwepu, who joined Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the season has now managed two goals from 13 appearances. His other goal in the top-flight came in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Speaking after the game, Mwepu revealed his teammates had predicted his goal before the start of the Arsenal game.

“We had a little joke in the dressing room before the game that I was going to score. I was delighted to take the chance, I hit it really well and it was wonderful to see it go into the net,” Mwepu said.

“I am so glad, we needed the three points after six losses and a draw but I think we have shown that we have the right mentality in the group to can come to places like Arsenal and play like we did.

“We just want to continue in the final games like this, play well, and win for the coach, who has shown a lot of confidence in us.”

Brighton will next face Tottenham Hotspur in London on April 16.