Bimenyimana: You can't tell whether Kaizer Chiefs' new star is a really good striker - Makua

Former Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua is not yet convinced Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is ideal.

Chiefs have been struggling upfront in recent seasons

The arrival of the Burundi striker has provided hope

Bimenyimana has 20 more league games to show his worth

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burundi international forward has scored six Premier Soccer League goals in five matches. But four of the goals have come from the penalty spot including a hat-trick against Stellenbosch last weekend. That has placed Bimenyimana as a contender for the PSL Golden Boot award as he now jointly tops the scorers’ chart with Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile. But Makua is yet to buy into Bimenyimana’s goalscoring form.

WHAT THEY SAID: “You can't tell whether he’s a really good striker because he hasn’t played many games,” Makua told Sowetan Live. “You can't judge a player based on five, six games. Let him play another 10 games [on top of the six he’s played across the league and the MTN8]. However, I like his movement off the ball and the way he passes the ball to his teammates. He is always looking to set up Ashley du Preez.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Talk around Bimenyimana is whether Chiefs have found a prolific forward they have been searching for since Samir Nurkovic scored 13 league goals during the 2019/20 season. In the past two terms, no Amakhosi attacker reached double figures and problems upfront have been credited for their prolonged trophy drought.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIMENYIMANA? Apart from converting penalties, Bimenyimana will be out to prove that he is the goalscoring machine Chiefs have been looking for. He has 20 other matches to do that given that injuries will not affect him. Next up for Amakhosi is hosting Chippa United in a league game on Saturday.