Bimenyimana: Why Kaizer Chiefs striker will be PSL top scorer - Burundi coach

Burundi coach Jimmy Ndayizeye is convinced Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana will become the Premier Soccer League top scorer.

Bimenyimana now on six goals together with Shalulile

Still has 20 more league games to increase his tally

This is his maiden PSL season

WHAT HAPPENED? Bimenyimana is already on six goals and on par with Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile. Sunday’s hat-trick against Stellenbosch catapulted Bimenyimana to the top of the scorers’ chart. Bimenyimana’s national team coach Ndayizeye has given reasons why he thinks the lanky striker will win the PSL Golden Boot.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think he will definitely end the season as the league’s top scorer because his team is appreciating what he is adding,” said Ndayizeye as per KickOff. “Remember, the guy is still new at the club and will get even better when he gets familiar with his teammates. He is going to get better as his fitness improves because he still needs to get into a space of playing 90 minutes regularly. For now, he hasn’t been able to play 90 minutes in a row so imagine what will happen when he eventually comes right in that space.

“Scoring goals has never been a problem for him because even here in Burundi he was the second top scorer and then became a top scorer in Rwanda. I have always known that Caleb has the mentality to succeed anywhere he plays and he just needs support.

“He is a player who likes to win and he wants to be scoring goals. That mentality is important in football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Expectations are now on Bimenyimana to break Shalulile’s dominance as the league’s top marksman. In the past three seasons, Shalulile has been arguably the PSL’s best striker, being crowned top goal-scorer twice. The Namibian has also been scoring at least 15 league goals in those seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIMENYIMANA? Chiefs still have 20 league games to play and it is yet to be seen if Bimenyimana will rise in those matches and increase his goal tally. His rise to the top of the scorers’ chart has also coincided with Chiefs appearing to have picked up form as the Soweto giants have recorded three straight league victories.