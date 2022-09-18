Bimenyimana: Twitter unveils Kaizer Chiefs star as Orlando Pirates fan, comparisons to Haaland

The Eastern African played a vital role to help Amakhosi defeat Matsatsantsa in a league assignment but his celebration confused fans

Burundi international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana marked his first start for Kaizer Chiefs with a brace in the 2-1 win against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Having gone three league matches without a win, Amakhosi desperately needed maximum points against the Swanky Boys. The new signing had delivered with the visitors getting their only strike courtesy of Grant Margeman.

However, Chiefs supporters were scratching their heads when they saw the 24-year-old celebrating with a gesture associated with the club's fierce rivals Orlando Pirates.

"I knew that Caleb of yours is a Pirates fan," Ok Malum Huncho hit out at the celebrating Amakhosi fans.

Vusi Thusi was also surprised to see the attacker do the crossed-hand signature, "I thought I'm the only one who saw that," he replied on the thread.

"'I thought I was joining Orlando Pirates. I was misled by all involved' - Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana," another fan Gucci Guilty taunted the player.

Sidwell Montero went on to reveal he was still meditating on what he had seen, "By being quiet so long I was still trying that celebration of Caleb Bimenyimana."

Another fan by the name Perfect Hlongwane felt the attacker forgot himself after beating the goalkeeper twice, "Their new striker's joy got the better of him and he signalled the great institution; anyway, at least my dad is happy."

Kaizer Chiefs fans were hearing none of the taunts and were celebrating the 'arrival of their Erling Haaland' in Amakhosi colours.

The celebrated Norway striker has been an instant hit at Manchester City and has so far scored 11 goals in seven top-tier matches and provided one assist.

"Caleb 'Haaland' Bimenyimana has arrived, he is here to save Arthur Zwane's job," Shadow stated.

A seemingly Chiefs supporter Baby Lane had her say on the same, "And if you fail to pronounce the word Bimenyimana just say Haaland there is no difference," she posted.

Sanele Zondi opined Bucs are not ready for the forward, "Bonfils Erling Bimenyimana Haaland already wants to face Orlando Pirates just to tear the bones apart."

However, they were humbled by Oupa Khalanga Baloyi who warned them about early celebrations that he suggested were immature, "That plumber Caleb Bimenyimana just scores two goals, the second one being a penalty and Kaizer Chiefs fans start making noise.

"Come on, we haven't seen any iota of consistency from him. Just wait a bit and see how he rolls going forward. You can then make noise!

"Caleb Bimenyimana what? You guys are too forward. It is just one game. You once said that during the Carling Black Label Cup about Chiramandara. Come on, Kaizer Chiefs fans. Order!"